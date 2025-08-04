Lava Probuds N21 Neckband Launched in India: Details to Know

Lava Probuds N21 neckband has been announced in India, designed with soft silicone and a lightweight build for a comfortable all-day wearing experience. The neckband is claimed to offer 40 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 12 hours of use from just 10 minutes of fast charging.

Lava Probuds N21: Price, Availability

The Lava Probuds N21 is priced at Rs 999 and is available in three colourways: Panther Black, Firefly Green, and Kai Orange. It is now on sale through Lava’s online store and offline retail channels across India.

Lava Probuds N21: Specifications

Designed with a lightweight silicone build, the Probuds N21 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers to deliver punchy sound.

One of the standout features is its Dash Switch magnetic controls, allowing users to play or pause music just by snapping the earbuds together or even answer and end calls. The neckband boasts up to 40 hours of playback on a full charge, and supports fast charging—offering 12 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging via USB Type-C.

Connectivity gets a boost with Bluetooth v5.3 and dual device pairing, making it easy to switch between your phone and laptop. The neckband is also IPX6 rated, meaning it can withstand water splashes and sweat, making it gym-ready. Additional highlights include voice assistant support, low Latency of 50ms that’s ideal for gamers, and a 1-year warranty.

