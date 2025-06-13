Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series renders have been leaked ahead of the watches’ launch which is likely to happen next month. The lineup is set to inlcude three models, including Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the Watch Ultra 2025, and renders for all three models have surfaced online. Here’s everything to know about their design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Renders Leaked

The leak comes from Android Headlines and according to the report, the Galaxy Watch 8 series renders show that the lineup will have a consistent design language across all three models. All three of the watches wil have a squircle dial, departing from the circular dial on the Galaxy Watch and Watch Classic models we have seen before.

While the dial is squircle, the display remains round on all three. The vanilla Watch 8 will simply have a flat display with a thin bezel around. The Watch 8 Classic gets a time-marker bezel as well as a rotating bezel that will make a comeback from the Watch 6 Classic.

The classic model this year also gains the new round quick button we saw on the Ultra model last year, which the 2025 Ultra model will also have. Aside from that, all three of them also have a couple of regular buttons as well. The design for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 remains largely the same, except that it will be made available in new shades this time.

A report from last month suggests that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could arrive in a single 47mm size and could pack a 435mAh rated battery, which typically translates to a 450mAh typical capacity. Compared to the 47mm Watch 6 Classic, which had a 425mAh battery, this year’s model will have a marginally bigger cell, rated at 435mAh capacity.