Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Vivo Y400 5G has been launched in India at a lower mid-range price point with a 6000mAh battery under the hood, stereo speakers, IP68 + IP69 rating, and much more. Here are all the details of the newly announced Vivo Y-series smartphone in India.

Vivo Y400 5G: Price, Availability

The vivo Y400 5G will be available in two variants:

8GB + 128GB at Rs 21,999

8GB + 256GB at Rs 23,999

The vivo Y400 5G will go on sale starting August 7, 2025, across vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores in Olive Green and Glam White shades. Consumers can pre-book starting today and avail cashback offers, EMI schemes, and launch-day bundles, such as:

Up to 10% Cashback on SBI Card, DBS Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, Federal Bank, OR up to 10 Months ZERO Down Payment

Bundled deal offer on TWS 3e ANC; available for purchase at Rs 1499

FREE Premium Access to 10 OTT Apps for 2 months (Applicable on Rs 1199 Jio Prepaid Plan)

Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y400 5G sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, 394 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. It also supports P3 wide colour gamut. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, it gets a dual camera system on the back, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX852 main sensor with PDAF and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. It further runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, packs dual stereo speakers, and is also IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. There’s also an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.