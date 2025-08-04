Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Confirmed: Key Specs, Colour Options Revealed

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India launch has been confirmed by the brand and it will be taking place later this week on the 8th. The device’s key specifications have also been revealed alongside its colour options. Here’s everything to know about the Infinix GT 30 5G+.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India launch: Things to Know

According to a Flipkart microsite, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ India launch will take place on August 8. The device will be made available in Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White colour options. Aside from that, it will have customisable shoulder triggers for quick App launches, media playback, camera control, and in-game controls. There will also be customisable mecha lights on the back.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 under the hood and will have a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It should likely run on XOS 15 based on Android 15, and will pack AI gaming features.

The company debuted the GT 30 Pro in India back in June this year. The GT 30 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8/256GB and Rs 26,999 for the 12/256GB variants. This means the GT 30 should ideally be priced lower than Rs 25,000.

The pro model also comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution LTPS AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 2304Hz PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has Gorillas Glass 7i protection as well. However, it is powered by a more powerful Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Chipset from MediaTek.

The device is backed by a 5500mAh battery 45W fast wired charging support, 30W wireless charging, 10W reverse wired and 5W reverse wireless charging.