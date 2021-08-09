Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price tipped via Amazon listing

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 have been leaked extensively in the past and by now, we pretty much know everything about it. However, the price for the Galaxy Buds 2 was still being kept under wraps until now. The price for the upcoming TWS earbuds from Samsung has been tipped.

The pricing is being confirmed via Amazon France who has already listed the Galaxy Buds 2. The listing shows the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 has been set for €168 which converts to approximately Rs 14,600. The earbuds are listed in three colours – Black, White and Green.

The buds measure 50 x 50 x 28mm and weigh 51.5 grams. They will come with support for active noise cancellation and surround sound as well. The listing states that the Galaxy Buds 2 offer up to 29 hours of battery life. The case is also compatible with wireless charging.

The earbuds are compatible with smartphones and tablets running Android 7.0 and above along with 1.5 GB of RAM and above. While for Apple devices, it is compatible with iPhone 7 and above under iOS 10 and above. The Buds 2 are supposed to come with 2 years of manufacturer warranty. The Galaxy Buds 2 specifications have already leaked once before, and they are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will have the latest Bluetooth 5.2 that will handle the connectivity. You will further get a 61mAh battery in each earbud. The case in which the earbuds will charge, will pack a 472mAh battery.

Moving on, the buds themselves will have a glossy finish. The buds will also sport Active Noise Cancellation feature along with a transparency mode for clearer Ambient sounds. This will be achieved through a 3-mic setup.

You should get 18 hours of battery with ANC ON. This includes 5 hours from the earbuds plus 13 hours more with charging case. With ANC Off, you get 28 hours constituting 8 hours from earbuds with 20 more hours with case. You should be good to go for 55 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

Each of the earbud will have two drivers including an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. And finally, the Galaxy Buds 2 specs leak reveal that the buds will have IPX7 rating making it water and dust resistant.