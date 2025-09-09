Nothing Ear (3) Launch Set for September 18

Nothing Ear (3) launch has now been scheduled to take place next week on the 18th, and the India launch is expected to take place on the same day. Nothing Ear (3) will be the successor to last year’s Nothing Ear and will be called Ear (3) despite being the fourth product in the brand’s flagship TWS earbuds’ lineup.

The Nothing Ear (3) launch will take place on September 18 at 1 PM BST (5:30 PM IST). The pricing and availability details of the earbuds will also be unveiled on the same date.

While the company hasn’t revealed any features yet, what has been revealed is the buds’ design. The buds look similar to the previous iterations in terms of shape and size but with redesigned internals for a new transparent design. They sit in what appears to be a black case, but we feel that there will be more colour options available as well, including white.

Read More: Nothing’s Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 Beta for Phone (3) Arrives in August

As for the name change in terms of why the new earbuds are being called Nothing Ear (3) and not similar to Nothing Ear, the head of Global Smart Products Marketing at Nothing said in a community post, ““We listened to feedback regarding naming and understood that it was important for users to return to the straightforward numerical order we had attributed to Ear (1) and Ear (2).”

Leaks suggest that the Ear 3 may include a redesigned dual-driver system, upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a clearer transparency mode, and longer battery life. Further, Nothing may take advantage of the KEF audio tuning in Ear (3) like it did for its Headphone (1).