Nothing AI-Native Devices Coming Next Year: Carl Pei

Carl Pei has confirmed that new Nothing AI-native devices are coming from the brand next year. The news comes alongside the announcement made by Nothing regarding its Series C funding round. The company has raised USD $200M in its Series C round at a USD $1.3B valuation.

“This milestone marks the start of our next phase: From being the only independent smartphone company to emerge in the last decade, towards building an AI-native platform in which hardware and software converge into a single intelligent system,” said Nothing in a community post.

”From award-winning design, to our global manufacturing and supply chain network built for quality and cost. In four years, we have shipped millions of devices, began 2025 crossing $1B+ in total sales, while growing 150% in 2024,” the company noted. However, Nothing is still in its loss-making stage, as confirmed by Carl Pei in a recent YouTube video on Nothing’s channel.

The round was LED by Tiger Global, “with significant support from existing shareholders GV, Highland Europe, EQT, Latitude, I2BF and Tapestry, alongside new strategic backing from Nikhil Kamath and Qualcomm Ventures.” In addition, the company is also planning to launch its next community round.

Read More: Nothing Phone 3 Discount Offer Slashes Price to ₹34,999 for Old Users: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

What’s Next: Nothing AI-Native Devices, New Operating Systems, and More

“We see a future where operating systems are significantly different from the ones today,” Pei said. “Each system will know its user deeply and be hyper-personalised to each individual. Interfaces will adapt to our context and needs. Suggestions will surface naturally, and once we confirm an intent, agents will execute on our behalf. The system will handle the non-essential for us, allowing us to focus on what truly matters, which will be different for every person.”

Pei added that, unlike current one-size-fits-all solutions, “a billion different operating systems will be rendered for a billion different people.”

Nothing’s AI operating system will initially power smartphones, audio devices, and smartwatches — products that are already deeply integrated into daily life. Over time, the OS is expected to expand into smart glasses, humanoid robots, electric vehicles (EVs), and other emerging technologies, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience across all form factors.

According to the company, owning the “last-mile distribution point” and understanding users’ behavior and context is crucial for building an AI-driven OS that truly helps people. “An AI OS that doesn’t know its user and isn’t ever-present can’t deliver a hyper-personalised experience,” Pei explained. He believes this approach will redefine how technology interacts with individuals by integrating AI experiences directly into hardware.

What’s next: A billion different operating systems for a billion different people. Each one personalised, contextual and proactive.



To keep up with AI, consumer hardware must reinvent itself. That’s why we will launch some of our first AI-native devices next year.



Read more:… — Carl Pei (@getpeid) September 16, 2025

While Pei believes that the smartphone will remain the only device shipping at billion-unit scale each year, there will also be an additional device people will be carrying alongside. As a result, Pei confirmed that new Nothing AI-native devices will be coming next year. “The smartphone, while powerful, can’t always be there for us. Sometimes it’s in our pocket, or we might be on the move with our hands full. A new class of AI-native devices will emerge. Products that are available to the user at the moment of need, paired with intelligence that turns understanding into action,” he added.

These devices will be able to capture context across modalities and generate interfaces on demand, shaped by what the user is trying to accomplish. “We have been hard at work imagining what this future could look like, and can’t wait to launch some of our first AI-native devices next year,” Pei confirmed. The company didn’t confirm what these devices could be, but they could range from Smart Glasses to other enhanced wearables.