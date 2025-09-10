Apple Refreshes Its Smartwatch Lineup with Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3

Apple has introduced three new smartwatches — the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3 during its ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event, which also saw the debut of the iPhone 17 lineup. The updates bring incremental improvements across the board, such as better health tracking, satellite connectivity and performance upgrades.

Watch SE 3: Brings Always-On Display to Budget Tier

The Watch SE 3 is Apple’s most affordable smartwatch, now getting an upgrade after three years. It adds support for 5G, on-device Siri, and — for the first time in this tier — an always-on display.

The SE 3 lacks the Hypertension notification feature but still includes temperature sensing and retrospective ovulation tracking. Apple claims the watch is now four times more crack-resistant and made entirely from recycled aluminium.

It’s powered by the S10 chip and supports fast charging. Live translation and basic media playback are also supported.

In India, the Watch SE 3 starts at ₹25,900. In the US, it’s priced at $249. It comes in Midnight and Starlight aluminium finishes.

Watch Series 11: Small Refinements, New Health Tools

The Apple Watch Series 11 builds on last year’s Series 10. New additions include support for 5G and offering modest design and performance improvements. The watch runs on watchOS 26 and uses a new Ion-X glass for its display which is now layered with a ceramic coating applied via physical vapor deposition. Apple says this makes the glass twice as scratch-resistant as before.

A new health feature this year is Hypertension notifications. Using the optical heart rate sensor, the watch passively monitors vascular response to heartbeats and flags patterns that may indicate elevated blood pressure over time. The system reviews 30 days of heart data and alerts users if inconsistencies are detected.

Also new is a Sleep Score feature, designed to give users a daily rating for sleep quality, based on various metrics. Existing features like ECG readings and irregular rhythm alerts are still present.

The Series 11 supports Fast charging and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. It’s built using 100% recycled materials and includes on-device translation support. The watch is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with aluminium options in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Grey. There’s also a polished titanium variant, plus a new Hermès edition.

Pricing starts at ₹46,900 in India and $399 in the US. Preorders are live now, with availability beginning September 19.

Watch Ultra 3: Bigger Screen, Longer Battery and Satellite Support

Apple’s rugged wearable, the Watch Ultra 3, targets users who need extended battery life and outdoor features. It has a larger LTPO3 OLED display, which Apple says has thinner bezels and better off-angle visibility. The Refresh Rate remains at 1Hz when idle, preserving battery life.

The watch offers up to 42 hours of standard battery life and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. A 15-minute charge can reportedly provide up to 12 hours of use. Apple also updated the Workout app with new views tailored for Ultra users.

One of the headline additions is two-way satellite communication. This allows users in select regions to send SOS alerts and text messages, even in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. If the watch detects a crash or a hard fall, it can automatically contact emergency services via satellite, assuming line of sight is available.

Like the Series 11, the Ultra 3 also includes the new Sleep Score and Hypertension notifications. It’s available in Natural and Black Titanium finishes, with new colour options for watch bands, including Ocean Band and Alpine Loop variations. US pricing starts at $799.

Release Timeline

All three models — Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 — are available for pre-order now and will begin shipping on September 19. The launch also includes new band colours across the lineup, and Apple continues to push its sustainability Messaging by expanding its use of recycled materials in the latest hardware.

The 2025 Apple Watch lineup doesn’t bring a major overhaul, but it does reflect Apple’s continued emphasis on health tracking, safety features, and incremental hardware refinements across price tiers.