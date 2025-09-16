Xiaomi 17 Series Launch Later This Month, Secondary Rear Display Making a Comeback

Xiaomi 17 series launch has been confirmed to take place later this month, and it should likely be soon after Qualcomm announces its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The chipset is set to be announced on September 23 which means that the Xiaomi 17 series will launch in the last week of September, likely on the 26th if rumours are to be believed. The design of the higher end Pro models has also been revealed in a teaser.

Xiaomi is skipping the number 16 this year for the naming of its flagship lineup of smartphones, instead calling them Xiaomi 17 series, lining up with the iPhone 17 series. Further, the models will be called Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, also identical to the iPhone 17 lineup. It is worth noting that last year’s models were called Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Aside from the confirmation of the Xiaomi 17 series launch, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max’s design was also revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker. It shows that the device will get a secondary rear display, similar to the Xiaomi 11 Ultra from a few years back, but this one will be bigger. It will cover the whole rectangular camera module and will go around the two camera sensors. There will be third sensor outside of the camera module. Leica partnership is also expected to continue this year for tuning the cameras of the phones.

The lineup will be the first to feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and ultra-thin 1.1mm bezels.

On the camera front, it could sport a triple 50-megapixel setup, including a primary sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, and an ultrawide shooter. The device may also offer IP69-rated dust and water resistance, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and a large 6,300mAh battery with support for both 100W wired and wireless fast charging.

The base Xiaomi 17 is likely to offer a similar experience with a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It could come with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Dust and water resistance is expected to be IP68 or IP69 certified. Photography could be handled by three 50-megapixel Sensors at the back, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both models are expected to run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3, bringing improved software features alongside their hardware upgrades.