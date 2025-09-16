Acer Connect M4 5G Mobile Hotspot Launched in India: Features to Know

Acer Connect M4 5G Mobile Hotspot has been launched in India. “Designed to deliver blazing-fast connectivity and unmatched portability, the device combines 5G speeds, Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band support, and tri-SIM flexibility, making it a powerful solution for modern users who require reliable internet access on the go,” as per the company.

Acer Connect M4: Price, Availability

The Acer Connect M4 is available for Rs 19,999 and is available on Amazon and the Acer online store.

Acer Connect M4: Features

The Acer Connect M4 enables up to 16 devices to connect simultaneously. Its tri-SIM setup, compatible with Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM, ensures seamless access to networks across 135+ countries, making it an ideal companion for frequent travelers. Powered by SIMO SignalScan technology, the device automatically detects and switches to the strongest available network without the need for manual SIM changes.

Built to withstand demanding conditions, the Connect M4 comes with an IP68 rugged rating, making it resistant to dust and water. The compact and lightweight design, weighing under 300 grams, makes it easy to carry, while a 2.4-inch touchscreen display ensures intuitive controls and easy operation. With its sleek size (140 × 86 × 19 mm), the device fits seamlessly into travel bags, workstations, or even pockets.

The hotspot is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery, offering up to 28 hours of continuous usage, and doubles as a power bank to charge other devices through its USB-C fast charging port

Internally, the Connect M4 runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor, paired with 3 GB of RAM and 8 GB of onboard storage, ensuring reliable performance and smooth functionality. Security is handled through WPA3 encryption, Firewall protection, SIM lock features, built-in VPN support, and automatic updates for enhanced privacy.