Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, Dolby Atmos Speakers and more

Samsung has silently listed the new Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha on its US website for purchase

After launching four laptops under its Galaxy Book series, the fifth laptop to join the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha laptop which has been directly listed on the manufacturer's US website for purchase while the brand didn't talk about it during its dedicated Unpacked event for the Galaxy Book Pro series.

The Galaxy Book Flex 2 model with Intel Core i5 processor starts at $849 (approx Rs 63,000) while the model with Intel Core i7 processor has been priced at $1,049 (approx Rs 77,700) in Black and Silver colour options. US based customers can take advantage of the trade-in offers that start from $499 (approx Rs 37,000) to buy the new Samsung laptops at a lower price. The laptop is offered in Black and Royal Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha sports a 13.3-inch QLED full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness indoors and 600 nits in outdoor mode. The laptop has a 2-in-1 form factor meaning you can use it as a tablet as well.

The laptop draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5/Core i7 processor but there are a bit of differences between the two models. The model with Intel Core i5 processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and SSD 256GB storage while the variant with Intel Core i7 CPU is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Peripheral connectivity includes 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Additional features include an aluminium build, a backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, a 720p webcam, a fingerprint scanner for enhanced security, dual-array microphones, and a pair of 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support.