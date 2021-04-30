Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, Dolby Atmos Speakers and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2021 1:17 pm

Latest News

Samsung has silently listed the new Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha on its US website for purchase
Advertisement

After launching four laptops under its Galaxy Book series, the fifth laptop to join the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha laptop which has been directly listed on the manufacturer's US website for purchase while the brand didn't talk about it during its dedicated Unpacked event for the Galaxy Book Pro series.

 

Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha

 

Advertisement

The Galaxy Book Flex 2 model with Intel Core i5 processor starts at $849 (approx Rs 63,000) while the model with Intel Core i7 processor has been priced at $1,049 (approx Rs 77,700) in Black and Silver colour options. US based customers can take advantage of the trade-in offers that start from $499 (approx Rs 37,000) to buy the new Samsung laptops at a lower price. The laptop is offered in Black and Royal Silver colours.

 

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha Specifications

 

Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha

 

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha sports a 13.3-inch QLED full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness indoors and 600 nits in outdoor mode. The laptop has a 2-in-1 form factor meaning you can use it as a tablet as well.

Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series unveiled with 11th-Gen Intel Processors

 

The laptop draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5/Core i7 processor but there are a bit of differences between the two models. The model with Intel Core i5 processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and SSD 256GB storage while the variant with Intel Core i7 CPU is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

 

Peripheral connectivity includes 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Additional features include an aluminium build, a backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, a 720p webcam, a fingerprint scanner for enhanced security, dual-array microphones, and a pair of 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G announced

Upcoming Galaxy Books might sport OLED displays and have S-Pen supoort

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series unveiled with 11th-Gen Intel Processors

Samsung Galaxy Book Go leaks with Snapdragon 7c, 4GB RAM and more

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Book Go leaks with Snapdragon 7c, 4GB RAM and more

Apple M1 chip successor has gone into mass production: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies