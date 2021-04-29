Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series unveiled with 11th-Gen Intel Processors

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book Pro as well as the Galaxy Book Pro 360 that are powered by Intel's 11th-generation processors

Samsung's new set of laptops have been launched by the brand that includes the Galaxy Book Pro as well as the Galaxy Book Pro 360. Both the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 come in two variants with different screen sizes and are powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors along with Iris Xe graphics. In the series, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 also includes 5G connectivity and has S Pen stylus support. Alongside these two laptops, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Book (2021) and the Galaxy Book Odyssey.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro starts at $999 (approx Rs 74,400), while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts from $1,199 (approx Rs 89,300). The pre-orders for both the laptops have begun today. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink Gold colour options, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be made available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze shades.

The Galaxy Book (2021) starts at $549 (approx Rs 40,900) for the Wi-Fi only variant and $649 (approx Rs 48,300) for the LTE model. It will go on sale in certain markets starting May 14. The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey will be made available in select markets from May 14 with a price tag of $1,399 (approx Rs 1,04,200).

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes in two different variants where the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 sports a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED display and the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 has a 15-inch Super AMOLED display. Both laptops have full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and include touchscreen and Stylus support.

Under the hood, you get up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is being offered with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 models have AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos audio support. The laptops also have the Pro Keyboard and a built-in fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6E Ready), Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm jack. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 also has optional 5G connectivity via built-in nano-SIM card.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 packs a 63Whr battery, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 has a 68Whr battery to power the bigger display. Both the laptops come with a USB Type-C 65W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro also comes in two variants where the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 has a 13.3-inch AMOLED display and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 variant has a 15-inch AMOLED display. The panels have a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The laptops also have up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

You get the same AKG-tuned speakers along with Dolby Atmos audio technology. The Galaxy Book Pro laptops also feature a 720p webcam. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo jack. The Galaxy Book Pro series also comes with an LTE variant which uses a nano-SIM card slot for the respective functionality.

You also get a fingerprint scanner for security and a Pro Keyboard that includes a scissor mechanism and a travel length of one millimeters. There's a 68Whr battery on the Galaxy Book Pro 15 model and a 63Whr battery on the Galaxy Book Pro 13 to draw power from. The laptops comes bundled with a 65W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LCD panel compared to the AMOLED on Pro models, and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, paired with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a maximum of 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Samsung has included optional LTE support that comes along with a nano-SIM card slot in the respective model.

Additional features include the Pro Keyboard seen on the Pro models as well, optional fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos supoorted speakers. The laptop is backed by a 54Whr battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 65W USB Type-C charger.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Specifications

With the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey, you get a 15.6-inch full-HD LCD panel with the laptop being powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX3050Ti Max-Q and Nvidia GeForce RTX3050 Max-Q graphics options. You get up to 32GB of DDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 along with two USB Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, RJ45, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include Dolby Atmos Audio support, fingerprint reader, and the Pro Keyboard. The laptop packs a 83Whr battery that supports fast charging through the bundled 135W USB Type-C charger.