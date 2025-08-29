Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Book 5 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 has been announced in India as the most affordable laptop in the Book 5 series.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 has been launched in India, featuring a 15.6-inch full HD display with anti-glare technology and a 61.2Wh battery with up to 19 hours of video playback, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new Galaxy Book from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5: Price, Availability

Consumers can purchase the new Galaxy Book 5 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and other online portals. Galaxy Book5 is available in multiple configurations to suit different user needs starting at Rs 77,990. Galaxy Book 5 comes in four variants with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. Additionally, customers can avail Bank Cashback up to Rs 10,000 along with 24 months no cost EMI. Galaxy Book5 will be available in a single Grey colour.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5: Specifications

The Galaxy Book 5 sports a 15.6-inch 16:9 FHD (1920×1080) display with 300nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate along with Anti-Glare properties. It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 chipsets, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the laptop include 1 HDMI port, 2 USB ports, 2 USB3.2 ports, a Multi-media Card Reader, 1 out/Mic-in Combo, and 1 RJ45 (LAN) port. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Next, there’s a set of Stereo Speakers (2W x 2) which support Dolby Atmos, paired with an internal Dual Array Digital Mic. There’s a 1080p webcam for video calls. Under the hood, there’s a 61.2 Wh battery which supports 45W USB-C charging. A fingerprint sensor is also present for biometric identification.

