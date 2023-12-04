Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series may launch as soon as this month

The specifications of the Galaxy Book 4 series got leaked earlier last month and it seems like its launch isn’t far away either. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Book 4 series will launch as soon as this month, shortly after the launch of Intel’s Meteor Lake processors on December 14th.

The report comes from a Korean publication called Yonhap News, which says that the Galaxy Book 4 series will launch of December 15, 2023, which is one day after Intel’s new processors debut. One would expect the laptops to launch in February, considering the Book 3 series debuted around the same time earlier this year but that won’t be the case as Samsung is reportedly pushing up the launch date.

Samsung recently did the same with its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, which usually debut in August of every year but launched in July this time. The reason behind Samsung postponing the launch of the Galaxy Book 4 series is cited to be the brand’s push in the AI segment. It reportedly wants to have the first AI laptop out in the world.

Multiple leaks regarding Galaxy S24 series claim that Samsung wants to make it the AI phone, and the brand’s efforts in AI could first be showcased with its laptops. The Galaxy AI experience could be a game-changer for the brand, both for its flagship smartphones and top-end Galaxy Book laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Leaked Specs

In related news to the Galaxy Book 4 series, another leak highlighted the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra specs. Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, according to that leak, will sport a 16-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with QHD+ Resolution (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It could be powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, paired with up to 32GB RAM LPDDR5X RAM (7,467MHz) and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The chip being used is one of the most high-end chips from Intel. The report also claims that the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with 6GB of VRAM.

There will be an even higher-end variant with an Intel Core 9 185H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Then, it will get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Hi-Res Audio, AKG-tuned quad speakers, and a battery made by Samsung SDI.