HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Book 4 series: First look, specs leaked

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series: First look, specs leaked

Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Book 4 series early next year and here’s what you can expect from the laptops.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy book 4 series Renders

Samsung is all set to unveil the successors of the Galaxy Book 3 series next year, likely alongside the Galaxy S24 series if we follow Samsung’s usual launch pattern. The Galaxy Book 4 series has now been detailed in a new leak that gives us our first look at the laptops and some of their specifications as well.

The leak comes from Windows Report, who apparently got their hands on the renders of the upcoming Galaxy Book 4 series laptops. These renders show that the laptops have a matte finish, a huge trackpad, and the usual keyboard layout. The Book 4 360 and 360 Pro retain their predecessors’ 360-degree hinge and pen support. The anti-reflective display coating will make them easier to use in well-lit environments.

Galaxy Book 4 360 series

The leak further confirms that all the laptops share the same connectivity options, including one 3.2 port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI port, a card reader, and a headphone/mic combo.

Then, the entire lineup is confirmed to come with Intel processors under the hood, ranging from a Core 5 in the Galaxy Book 4 to a Core 9 in the Book Ultra. Except for the base model, all the others will have an and v5.3. According to a previous report from the same publication, the Book 4 Ultra could have up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, which could be paired with up to 1 TB of SSD storage.

In addition, Book 4 and Book 4 360 will come with Intel Graphics, Book 4 Pro and Book 4 360 Pro will sport Intel Arc Graphics, and finally, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with an Nvidia GeForce 4070 chip. All models come with Windows 11 OS out of the box. They’ll sport a fingerprint sensor for as well.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.