Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series: First look, specs leaked

Samsung is all set to unveil the successors of the Galaxy Book 3 series next year, likely alongside the Galaxy S24 series if we follow Samsung’s usual launch pattern. The Galaxy Book 4 series has now been detailed in a new leak that gives us our first look at the laptops and some of their specifications as well.

The leak comes from Windows Report, who apparently got their hands on the renders of the upcoming Galaxy Book 4 series laptops. These renders show that the laptops have a matte finish, a huge trackpad, and the usual keyboard layout. The Book 4 360 and 360 Pro retain their predecessors’ 360-degree hinge and pen support. The anti-reflective display coating will make them easier to use in well-lit environments.

The leak further confirms that all the laptops share the same connectivity options, including one USB 3.2 port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/mic combo.

Then, the entire lineup is confirmed to come with Intel processors under the hood, ranging from a Core 5 in the Galaxy Book 4 to a Core 9 CPU in the Book Ultra. Except for the base model, all the others will have an AMOLED Display and Bluetooth v5.3. According to a previous report from the same publication, the Book 4 Ultra could have up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, which could be paired with up to 1 TB of SSD storage.

In addition, Book 4 and Book 4 360 will come with Intel Graphics, Book 4 Pro and Book 4 360 Pro will sport Intel Arc Graphics, and finally, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with an Nvidia GeForce 4070 chip. All models come with Windows 11 OS out of the box. They’ll sport a fingerprint sensor for Biometrics as well.