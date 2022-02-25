Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung has today launched Galaxy A03 in its A-series in India. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes with an octa-core SoC with up to 4GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 and more. Let’s see the price, availability and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A03.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy A03 is available in three colours – Black, Red, and Blue. The phone is priced at Rs 10499 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 11999 for 4GB+64GB variant. The phone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications

The Galaxy A03 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 1560 × 720 pixel resolution and an Infinity-V notch. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz. The phone has up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with storage expansion support up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A03 features a dual-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the handset has a 5MP shooter which has an f/2.2 aperture. In addition, it also has ‘Smart Selfie Angle’ feature for clicking awesome group selfies by automatically switching to wide angle when it detects multiple faces in the frame.

The Galaxy A03 is backed with a 5,000mAh battery. As per the company, the battery claimed to last for a day on a single charge. It runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top on the software front.

It offers a 3.5mm audio jack, a dedicated micro-SD card slot, and Dolby Atmos audio. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

Meanwhile, Samsung confirmed to host its Mobile World Congress event on February 27. The Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 will be live streamed on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 7PM CET (11:30PM IST).