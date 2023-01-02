Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 refreshed with Snapdragon SoC, Galaxy Book 2 Go also debuts

Samsung has refreshed one of its notebooks called Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with a new Snapdragon processor. The first generation variant that launched last year in March came with Intel processors. Apart from that, the Korean brand has also launched the Galaxy Book 2 Go as a successor to the Galaxy Book Go that came alongside the first generation Book 2 Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Snapdragon variant

The new laptop from Samsung was unveiled in South Korea on December 28 and will be made available in the country on January 16. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon SoC will debut in graphite colour. It will be priced at KRW 1.89 million (approx Rs 1,24,200).

As for specs, they remain largely the same as the Intel model but with a different processor and better battery life. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 now comes with the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset that is claimed to sport enhanced privacy features.

The laptop will come in a single 13.3-inch model. In comparison, the Intel variant had a 15.6-inch model as well. The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 supports an AMOLED display with the ability to flip around 360 degrees. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC is paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In addition, the laptop features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop gets a battery life of up to 35 hours and supports 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. Further, for audio, it has dual stereo speakers with Doby Atmos and runs Windows 11.

Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. You get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. Lastly, the machines also supports S-Pen where users can draw, jot down notes, and do more.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Specs, Price

The Galaxy Book 2 Go will be available for purchase in France through Samsung’s official website on January 20, 2023. The price for the laptop is yet to be disclosed.

The laptop sports a 14-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution and a 180-degree hinge. Further, the Galaxy Book 2 Go comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset that features a 40% faster CPU and a 35% more powerful GPU compared to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 that was used in the Galaxy Book Go.

Thanks to the new processor, you now get faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 on the laptop. The chipset supports 5G as well but the laptop seems to be limited to Wi-Fi only as of now. It also supports faster LPDDR4X RAM (at 3,200MHz) and storage (NVMe SSD). Qualcomm also claims that it offers improved AI processing but doesn’t give any numbers to support its claim.

The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box and comes with Galaxy ecosystem features like Galaxy Buds Auto Switch, Link To Windows, Multi Control (a Galaxy tablet), Quick Share, Samsung Notes, and Second Screen.

For battery life, Samsung claims it can last all day or up to 21 hours for video playback. There’s a tenkeyless keyboard layout, a large trackpad, and a webcam as well. The RAM, storage, and battery capacity of the Galaxy Book 2 Go are under wraps for now. Lastly, the machine MIL-STD-810G certified, meaning it is resistant to drops, extreme temperatures, humidity, shocks, and vibrations.