Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Book 2 360, Book 2 Pro, Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Go launched in India

Samsung has today launched Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2, and Galaxy Book 2 Business laptops in India. Alongside, the Galaxy Book Go has also been launched.

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Book 2 15.6″ – Starts at Rs 65,990

Galaxy Book 2 360 13.3″ – Starts at Rs 99,990

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3″, 15.6″ – Starts at Rs 1,06,990

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 13.3″, 15.6″ – Starts at Rs 1,15,990

Galaxy Book 2 Business 14” – Starts at Rs 1,04,990

Galaxy Book Go 14″ – Starts at Rs 38,990

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 come in Silver and Graphite colour options. The Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Business come in a single Graphite colour option. Galaxy Book Go can be purchased in the Silver colour.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is already up for pre-reservations. Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Go will be available for pre-booking starting March 18 via the company website.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specifications

The Samsung laptop comes in two sizes including 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch with full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen display options with that have brightness up to 500 nits. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In addition, the laptop features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch model comes with a 68Wh battery. Both the models support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. Further, for audio, it has dual stereo speakers with Doby Atmos and runs Windows 11.

Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. You get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. Lastly, the 13.3-inch model’s weight starts at 1.04kg, while the 15.6-inch model starts at 1.41kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Specifications

The Galaxy Book 2 360 comes in a single option with a 13-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) OLED display that has touchscreen support. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Further, the laptop runs on Windows 11.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB Type-C ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Besides, it has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy F23 5G goes on sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two options such as the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inches AMOLED displays. Further, both offer full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) resolutions. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors. It is coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In addition, the laptop features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage while the 15.6-inch model gets options for two graphics card – internal or external.

There is a single Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The 13.3-inch model packs a 63Wh battery. The 15.6-inch model packs a 68Wh battery, with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, there’s Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 support present as well. Lastly, the bigger variant also comes with support for 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) OLED display. Additionally, it packs Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, which are coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 offers Intel Iris Xe graphics on the Intel Core i5 and i7 models. The Core i3 model comes with Intel UHD Graphics. In addition, the laptop will be available in both SDD and HDD options for storage. Beside, it features up to 1TB of storage. The SSD model will be available in an additional variant with external graphics.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader for the SSD model. Th HDD model comes with 2 x USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and a microSD card reader. Lastly, the laptop packs a 61.1Wh battery with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business sports a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) anti-glare display. The laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors or 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Core i5 and Core i3 processors.

Moreover, the laptop comes with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Galaxy Book 2 Business offers Intel UHD Graphics, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A graphics options. Besides, the laptop is backed by a 51.5Wh battery and comes with support for 65W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Specifications

It features a 14-inch TFT display with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Further, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor under the hood. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home/Pro. It is backed by a 42.3Whr battery which promises up to 18 hours of battery life.

Lastly, the battery can be charged with 25W of power and sport dual Dolby Atmos-powered 1.5W stereo speakers.