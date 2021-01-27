Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 pricing details leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2021 12:26 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to come in Denim Blue, Icy White, and Graphite Black colours.
Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 which are tipped to be launched soon. Now ahead of their launch, the pricing of the Galaxy A52 and A72 for the European market have leaked online.

A Galaxy Club report has spotted the price of both upcoming A-series smartphones. Both the phones are expected to come in Denim Blue, Icy White, and Graphite Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A52 expected price

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be priced at EUR 369 (approx. Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and EUR 429 (approx. Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Europe.

The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be priced at EUR 459 (approx. Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be priced at EUR 509 (approx. Rs. 45,100).

Samsung Galaxy A72 expected price


For the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G, the smartphone will be priced at EUR 449 (approx. Rs. 39,800) in Europe for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and  EUR 509 (approx. 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage varint.

Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other camera sensors are not known at the moment. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and the thickness grows to almost 10mm if you count the camera bump.

The device is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout that should house the front camera. It will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 750G while the 4G variant will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and have 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will come with a 6.7-inch display featuring a plastic back panel while the frame is said to be aluminium. The phone measures 165 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm and 9.9 mm with the camera bump included. The device will come with 25W fast charging support and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery. It will come with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Reportedly, Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 might equip the same camera setup. Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants with model numbers SM-A725F and SM-A726B, respectively.

