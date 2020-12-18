Samsung Galaxy A72 5G to reportedly come with 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A72 will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor on its quad rear camera setup. The phone has already been tipped to feature a quad rear camera instead of five rear-facing cameras.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The report also says that Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 might equip the same camera setup.

Advertisement

Further, as per the report, Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants with model numbers SM-A725F and SM-A726B, respectively.

Recently, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G leaked online showing the phone from various angles. The phone comes with a punch-hole cutout in the middle for the selfie camera on the front. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Galaxy A72 5G will come with a 6.7-inch display featuring a plastic back panel while the frame is said to be aluminium. The phone measures 165 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm and 9.9 mm with the camera bump included.

The bottom seems to have an audio jack, a USB-C port and speaker grille. The right side of the device comes with volume controls and power on/off button.