Samsung Galaxy A72 5G renders reveal 6.7-inch punch hole display, quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 11:40 am

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will come with a 6.7-inch display featuring a plastic back panel while the frame is said to be aluminium.
Samsung is working on a new 5G smartphone which is dubbed as Galaxy A72 5G. The phone will be the successor to the Galaxy A71 5G which was announced earlier this year. Now the renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G have leaked online showing the phone from various angles.

 

As per the renders leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, via Voice, the Galaxy A72 design seems to be similar as of the Galaxy A52 whose renders were also leaked recently. The phone comes with a punch-hole cutout in the middle for the selfie camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A72

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G features a quad rear camera which is in line with the recent report which revealed there will be a quad-camera setup instead of five rear-facing cameras as tipped earlier. The sensors are housed in a rectangular camera module along with LED flash.

 

The tipster says that the phone will come with a 6.7-inch display featuring a plastic back panel while the frame is said to be aluminium. The display is flat with slim bezels around it. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

 

The Galaxy A72 5G measures 165 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm and 9.9 mm with the camera bump included. The bottom seems to have an audio jack, a USB-C port and speaker grille. The right side of the device comes with volume controls and power on/off button.

Samsung Galaxy A72

For the pricing, the tipster reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G might be priced at $599, which is approx. Rs 44,035.

 

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G remains unknown at the moment. One can expect the phone to come with AMOLED display, a Qualcomm or Exynos chipset and One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G tipped to come with four cameras instead of five

