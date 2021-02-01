Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to come with 5,000mAh battery and 25W charger

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 01, 2021 11:33 am

Samsung Galaxy A72 will come with a 6.67-inch display featuring a plastic back panel while the frame is said to be aluminium. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC along with 8GB of RAM.
Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 which are said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. Now the battery capacity details of the Galaxy A72 4G has surfaced online.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G has cleared Anatel Certification in Brazil with model number EB-A426ABY. Thd listing has revealed that the A72 will pack in 5000mAh battery and a 25W charger. Its charger is mentioned with EP-TA800B model number in the listing. The phone was spotted on US FCC site and TUV Rheinland earlier with the same fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G is said to be be priced at EUR 449 (approx. Rs. 39,800) in Europe for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and  EUR 509 (approx. 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

As per rumored specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will come with a 6.67-inch display featuring a plastic back panel while the frame is said to be aluminium. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC along with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone is expected to un with One UI 3.0 based Android 11 OS. It will come with a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel superwide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52, on the other hand, is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout that should house the front camera. It will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 750G while the 4G variant will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and have 8GB of RAM.

