Samsung Galaxy A70e leaked renders show Infinity-U display and triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A70e will have an Infinity-U display like that of the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s.

Samsung launched Galaxy A70s in India last year whose price was recently slashed as well. Now the company is said to be working on the successor of the smartphone which is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A70e. The new phone has now surfaced on the web via leaked renders.





As per the renders leaked by OnLeaks in collaboration with Compareraja, the Samsung Galaxy A70e will have an Infinity-U display like that of the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s. It will sport roughly a 6.1-inch flat display. The phone does have a waterdrop notched display, although the bezels seem to be noticeably bigger.



The rear of the phone shows that there will be a triple camera setup. The sensors are aligned vertically with an LED flash just below them. The rear of the phone also shows the presence of a fingerprint scanner. This is contrary to Galaxy A70s which has an in-display fingerprint scanner.





At the top, there is 3.5mm headphone jack while the bottom has speaker grille, a microUSB port, and a microphone. The Samsung Galaxy A70e will have volume and power buttons on the right. The left side will have a SIM tray. The Samsung Galaxy A70e is roughly 156.8 x 76.45 x 9.35mm (9.45mm including rear camera bump) dimensions.



As of now, no specs of the upcoming Galaxy A70e smartphone are known. We have to wait for more leaks to pour in to give us a clearer picture.