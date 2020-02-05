Samsung Galaxy A70s price slashed by Rs 3000, now starts at Rs 25,999

comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A70s has received a price cut of Rs 3,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy A70s was launched at Rs 28,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

Now after a price cut of Rs 3,000, the Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The new pricing is now reflecting on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India. The phone comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture or selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy A70s houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU. It has an in-display Fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI.