  • 13:26 Feb 05, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A70s price slashed by Rs 3000, now starts at Rs 25,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2020 12:36 pm

Latest News

comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A70s has received a price cut of Rs 3,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy A70s was launched at Rs 28,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

 

Now after a price cut of Rs 3,000, the Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The new pricing is now reflecting on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India. The phone comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.  The phone is equipped with 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.  For the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture or selfies and video calling.

 

The Galaxy A70s houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU.  It has an in-display Fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI.

 

Samsung Galaxy A70s user manual reveals triple camera, in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A70s appears on Google listing

Samsung Galaxy A70s with 64MP triple rear cameras launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A70s receives new update with Bixby Side Key Function, Link to Windows and more

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M31 to come with 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A51 new update improves camera stability

Leaked iQOO 3 image shows punch-hole design, in-display fingerprint sensor

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies