Samsung Galaxy A70 now receiving Android 10 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 21, 2020 1:22 pm

Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50s smartphones have already started receiving the same update.
Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy A70 smartphone. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes.

The Android 10 update to Galaxy A70 is currently rolling out to users in Ukraine. The update comes with version number A705FNXXU5BTB9 and it weighs 2060MB in size, reports TizenHelp. The update brings February 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0. This means users will get to experience like system-wide dark mode.

The update is expected to reach other countries in the coming days. In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures.

According to a roadmap shared by Samsung earlier, this release was supposed to go out to the A70 in April, but the company seems to be ahead of schedule. This month. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50s smartphones have already started receiving the same update.

 

Samsung launched Galaxy A70 in India last year. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor.  The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back, which comes with a combination of  32-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 123-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Galaxy A70 is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery which it claims to last up to two days.

