Samsung Galaxy A50s starts receiving Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 update

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year with Android 9 Pie.

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy A50s smartphone. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes.



The Android 10 update is currently rolling out to users in Vietnam and it is expected to reach other markets pretty soon. The update comes with version number A507FNXXU3BTB2, reports SamMobile. The update brings February 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0. This means users will get to experience like system-wide dark mode. In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.



The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update also adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year with Android 9 Pie. The phone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The Galaxy A50s sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 10nm SoC coupled with Mali-G72 GPU. The phone is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.