Samsung Galaxy A30 receives Android 10 update in India

Samsung launched Galaxy A30 along with Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A10 in last year.

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Android 10 update to its A30. The company has rolled out OneUI 2.0, which is based on Android 10, to its Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone in India. The A30 update comes a month ahead of when it was supposed to arrive according to Samsung’s roadmap

As per a report by SamMobile, the update comes with version number A305FDDU4BTB3 for Galaxy A30 smartphone. Furthermore, the update is about 1.48GB in size for the Galaxy a30 and it also brings Android security patch for February 2020.

In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. The update brings system-wide dark mode and adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. It also adds new navigation gestures. The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls.

To recall, the Samsung launched Galaxy A30 along with Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A10 in last year. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor. It is backed up by 4000mAh battery with fast charging. It comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The phone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor. For the front, the phone has a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Here is the Complete Changelog:

Dark Mode



Enhanced image, text, and color adjustments for day and night environments.

Darkened wallpapers, widgets, and alarms while Dark mode is on.



Icons and colors



Clearer app icons and system colors

Improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space



Full screen gestures



Added new navigation gestures.



One-handed mode



Settings moved to Settings > Advanced features > One-handed mode.



Device care



The battery usage graph now provides more detailed information.



Digital wellbeing



Set goals to keep your phone usage in check.

Use Focus mode to help avoid distractions from your phone.

Keep an eye on your kids’ activity with new parental controls.



Samsung Contacts



Added the Trash feature for Contacts that you delete will stay in Trash for 15 days before being deleted forever.





