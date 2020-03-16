  • 12:52 Mar 16, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) receives Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 12:07 pm

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) update brings the usual Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is now receiving the Android 10 update in India. The update with few bug fixes also brings along the latest March 2020 Android security patch.

 

Several users have shared screenshots of receiving the update at the Samsung community forums site. The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) carries firmware version A750FXXU4CTBC and the update size is 1336.49MB in size.

The update brings the usual Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features to the Galaxy A7 (2018), including improved Dark Mode, new gesture controls, new UI improvements, and more.

 

If you haven’t received the notification, you manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

 

To recall the specs, the Samsung Galaxy A7 features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Exynos 7885 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The smartphone comes in two memory configurations - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

 

 

