Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB storage variant tipped to launch soon in India

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone was launched in India earlier this year. At the launch time, the phone was announced in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, the company is tipped to launch the 256GB model as well in India soon.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Samsung will launch an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant soon in India. Further, he says that this variant will be priced at Rs 38,999 at launch. However, Samsung will offer Rs 3,000 off as launch offers. This will effectively bring down the price to Rs 35,999.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was launched at 34,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs 35,999. Last month, Galaxy A53 5G smartphone received a price cut by up to Rs 3500. Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 31,499. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 32,999.

The phone is available on the online portal Amazon and Samsung.com. The phone is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

For the specifications, the Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 25W fast charging.

It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

Talking of optics, the phone features a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.