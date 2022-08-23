Samsung Galaxy A53 5G receives up to Rs 3,500 price cut in India

Samsung has announced a price cut on its Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone by up to Rs 3500. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this year.

After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G base price now starts at Rs 31,499. The phone was launched in India in two variants – 34,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 31,499. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 32,999.

The revised pricing is now applicable on the online portal Amazon and Samsung.com. The phone is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A22 gets a price cut

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

For the specifications, the Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

Talking of optics, the phone features a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

In addition, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has IP67-certified build.