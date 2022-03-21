Samsung Galaxy A53 5G launched in India, Galaxy A33 5G, A73 5G debut globally

Samsung recently unveiled a trio of A-series smartphones at its event on March 17, which included the Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G. The Galaxy A53 5G India price has now been revealed. Both the A53 5G and the A33 5G smartphones are powered by Exynos 1280 processor while the Galaxy A73 5G comes with a Snapdragon processor under the hood.

The Galaxy A53 5G will cost Rs 34,499 in India for the base 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is currently available for pre-orders via Samsung India website with deliveries starting from March 27. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for German customers for €370 (approx Rs 31,100). The device comes in four color options, Black, White, Blue, and Peach, and will be made available for purchase starting April 22nd, 2022. The Galaxy A73 5G will be available in select markets starting April 22. Indian price and availability for both Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G is yet to be disclosed.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU for graphics. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out of the box.

It sports a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers with AKG sound, Dolby Atmos, IP67 rating for water resistance. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card of up to 1TB.

It features a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has IP67-certified build.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, punch-hole display for the selfie snapper, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU. It also comes in two models: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone boots Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out of the box. Further, it features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. It has a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers with AKG sound, Dolby Atmos, IP67 rated build for water resistance. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.