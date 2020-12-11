Samsung Galaxy A52 5G surfaces online again

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Advertisement

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone named as Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Recently we saw some press renders of the Galaxy A52 5G and now the phone has appeared on browser benchmark HTML5Test.

As per a report of SamMobile, HTML5Test has listed a Samsung phone with model number SM-A526B. This model number is expected to be of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

Advertisement

Sadly, the listing does not reveal anything about the specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G except that the phone will run Android 11. The phone has received a browser score of 523 out of 555 points.

The Samsung phone with the same model number SM-A526B also appeared on the Geekbench earlier as per which the device is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. The listing further reveals that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS.

As per leaks, the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other camera sensors are not known at the moment. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and the thickness grows to almost 10mm if you count the camera bump.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone. The phone could be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,800). To recall, the Galaxy A51 was launched in India at Rs 23,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.