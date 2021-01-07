Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to come with 15W fast charging support

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 11:35 am

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has bagged China's 3C certification and could launch soon.
Samsung is working on a new phone under its A-series that will reportedly be called Galaxy A52 5G. This upcoming device has allegedly been spotted on China's 3C website, pointing towards an imminent launch. 

 

The report comes from MySmartPrice and per the report, the Galaxy A52 listing bears the model number SM-A5260 and will feature 15W fast charging. The device will also support 5G connectivity as per the listing. 

 

The Galaxy A52 picks up the same wattage of fast charging as its predecessor, that is the Galaxy A51. While the discoverable specifications from the listing end here, other key specs of the device have been leaked earlier as well, thanks to geekbench listings. 

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders leaked, pricing tipped 

 

The listing for the Galaxy A52 5G revealed that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 750G while the 4G variant will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and have 8GB of RAM. 

 

The device is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout that should house the front camera. 

 

As per leaks, the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other camera sensors are not known at the moment. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and the thickness grows to almost 10mm if you count the camera bump. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone. The phone could be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,800). 

