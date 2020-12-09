Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders leaked, pricing tipped

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G design will be a lot similar to the predecessor, Galaxy A51.

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone named as Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. The phone will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone. Now a few press renders of the Galaxy A52 5G along with its price have been leaked online.

The renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) via Voice reveal that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with relatively slim bezels all around. The phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. According to the tipster, Galaxy A52 5G design will be a lot similar to the predecessor, Galaxy A51.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be featuring a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module with LED flash. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There will be power button and volume controls on the right side while Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack will be at the bottom.

The device will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and the thickness grows to almost 10mm if you count the camera bump.

Finally, Steve says that the phone could be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,800). To recall, the Galaxy A51 was launched in India at Rs 23,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was earlier spotted on Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core processor. The name of the chipset is not mentioned in the listing but the “lito” codename is revealed. It will likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset under the hood.





The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen running on Android 11 OS. The listing further reveals that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM. The phone has scored 298 in the single-core test and 1001 in the multi-core test.