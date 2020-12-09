Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders leaked, pricing tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 09, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G design will be a lot similar to the predecessor, Galaxy A51.
Advertisement

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone named as Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. The phone will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone. Now a few press renders of the Galaxy A52 5G along with its price have been leaked online.

 

The renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) via Voice reveal that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with relatively slim bezels all around. The phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. According to the tipster, Galaxy A52 5G design will be a lot similar to the predecessor, Galaxy A51.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be featuring a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module with LED flash. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There will be power button and volume controls on the right side while Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack will be at the bottom.

 

The device will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and the thickness grows to almost 10mm if you count the camera bump.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Finally, Steve says that the phone could be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,800). To recall, the Galaxy A51 was launched in India at Rs 23,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was earlier spotted on Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core processor. The name of the chipset is not mentioned in the listing but the “lito” codename is revealed. It will likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset under the hood.


The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen running on Android 11 OS. The listing further reveals that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM. The phone has scored 298 in the single-core test and 1001 in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC, Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A70 now receiving One UI 2.5 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case renders reveal design and more

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G Stylus 2021 pricing and specs listed at Amazon

Infinix Zero 8i first sale to be held today: Price, Specs and more

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies