Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC, Android 11

Seems like Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone named as Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. The upcoming smartphone with model number SM-A526B has appeared on the Geekbench. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone.



As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core processor. The name of the chipset is not mentioned in the listing but the “lito” codename is revealed. The presence of Adreno 619 graphics reveals that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset under the hood.





The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is seen running on Android 11 OS. The listing further reveals that the phone will be backed by 6GB of RAM. The phone has scored 298 in the single-core test and 1001 in the multi-core test.



As per an earlier report, the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other camera sensors are not known at the moment.



Although the information on this device remains scarce at the moment, we can expect to hear more about it in the days to come. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.



To recall, Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.





On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.





