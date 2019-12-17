Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India soon, support page goes live in India

The Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and get its boost from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 was recently launched in Vietnam. Now Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A51 in India as well. The support page of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is live on Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A51 with model number SM-A515F/DSN is now listed on the Samsung India support website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Also, the DS in the model number hints towards the support for dual-SIM.

Advertisement

The support page, however, does not actually reveal anything new about the Galaxy A51 but it does suggest that the smartphone will soon be launched in India. We already know the specs of Samsung Galaxy A51.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with the screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and under the hood it has an Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor(Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) paired with Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB and comes with an option to expand the storage up to 512GB via micro SD card.

The Galaxy A51 has Quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixels depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 5-megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixels selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and get its boost from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.