  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India soon, support page goes live in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 5:19 pm

Latest News

The Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and get its boost from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 was recently launched in Vietnam. Now Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A51 in India as well. The support page of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is live on Samsung India website.

 

Samsung Galaxy A51 with model number SM-A515F/DSN is now listed on the Samsung India support website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Also, the DS in the model number hints towards the support for dual-SIM.

Advertisement

 

The support page, however, does not actually reveal anything new about the Galaxy A51 but it does suggest that the smartphone will soon be launched in India. We already know the specs of Samsung Galaxy A51.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with the screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and under the hood it has an Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor(Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) paired with Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB and comes with an option to expand the storage up to 512GB via micro SD card.

 

The Galaxy A51 has Quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixels depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 5-megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixels selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos.

 

The Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and get its boost from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked render shows punch-hole display

Samsung Galaxy A51 video and specs surface online

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched with 48MP quad rear cameras, Full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A51 Samsung Galaxy A51 specs Samsung Galaxy A51 launch Samsung Galaxy A51 features Samsung Galaxy A51 India Samsung Galaxy A51 Samsung Galaxy A51 price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera launched in India

Realme 108MP camera smartphone in works, 30K stores target for 2020: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale from December 19 to 25: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies