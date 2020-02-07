  • 11:32 Feb 07, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives a price cut, now starts at Rs 17,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 10:25 am

Latest News

The 6GB variant price is now reflecting listings on the Samsung India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, though the 4GB RAM variant is still listed at Rs 17,999.
Advertisement

Samsung has slashed the Galaxy A50s price in India by up to Rs 2,500. Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India now retails at Rs 17,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM option is available at Rs 19,999. The price cut was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The 6GB variant price is now reflecting listings on the Samsung India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, though the 4GB RAM variant is still listed at Rs 17,999.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy A50s phone was launched for Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 22,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB variant. The device earlier received a price cut after which Galaxy A50s 6GB + 128GB model was priced at Rs 21,999 and the 4GB + 128GB model was available for Rs 19,999.

 

Now after a fresh price cut, the price of 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy A50s has been slashed to Rs 2,500 , while its 6GB RAM model has received a price drop of Rs 2,000.

 

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 10nm SoC coupled with Mali-G72 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box and has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

 

The Galaxy A50s sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A50s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s launched in India, comes with triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A50s price drops in India in just two weeks of launch

Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s price slashed in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei Y7p launched with 48MP triple rear camera setup, Kirin 710

Oppo Find X2 set to be launched on February 22 in Barcelona

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives bluetooth certification

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies