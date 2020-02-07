Samsung Galaxy A50s receives a price cut, now starts at Rs 17,499

The 6GB variant price is now reflecting listings on the Samsung India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, though the 4GB RAM variant is still listed at Rs 17,999.

Samsung has slashed the Galaxy A50s price in India by up to Rs 2,500. Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India now retails at Rs 17,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM option is available at Rs 19,999. The price cut was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The 6GB variant price is now reflecting listings on the Samsung India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, though the 4GB RAM variant is still listed at Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s phone was launched for Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 22,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB variant. The device earlier received a price cut after which Galaxy A50s 6GB + 128GB model was priced at Rs 21,999 and the 4GB + 128GB model was available for Rs 19,999.

Now after a fresh price cut, the price of 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy A50s has been slashed to Rs 2,500 , while its 6GB RAM model has received a price drop of Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 10nm SoC coupled with Mali-G72 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box and has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy A50s sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A50s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.