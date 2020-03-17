  • 16:27 Mar 17, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 receive Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 12:42 pm

Latest News

The Android 10 update brings the March 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy M30s.
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based Samsung OneUI 2.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40 smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy A50 Android 10 update has started rolling out in India and South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy A40 has started receiving the update in Italy. Samsung Galaxy M30s has also received the update in India.

The Android 10 update brings the March 2020 Android security patch to the Galaxy M30s. The Galaxy A50 update in India brings the February 2020 security patch while the update in South Korea comes with the March 2020 security patch. The Galaxy A40 update in Italy brings the March 2020 update.

The Galaxy M30s update comes with software version M307FXXU2BTC6 and is 1.4GB in size, reports SamMobile. The Galaxy A50 update has  A505FDDU4BTC4 version number in India and build number A505NKSU3BTC3 in South Korea, as per SamMobile.

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy A40 update in Italy comes as firmware version A405FNXXU3BTB8 with a size of 1698.94MB.

Users can check the update for an over-the-air (OTA) update on Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A50 devices by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

The Android 10 update in all the three smartphones will bring enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.

 

Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in India this year. The Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in India in February 2019.

