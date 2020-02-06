  • 16:05 Feb 06, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A50 might get Android 10 update in near future

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 3:33 pm

Latest News

It seems that the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A50 is coming soon than expected.
Advertisement

Samsung recently revealed its Android 10 update roadmap for its Galaxy smartphone lineup. Now, it seems that the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A50 is coming soon than expected. 

 

The Galaxy A50 has now received a WiFi certification with Android 10. This simply means that the development of the firmware is at its final stages and most probably the company will start rolling out the latest update to the Galaxy A50 units. To recall, the said smartphone is said to receive the Android 10 update in April 2020, reports SamMobile.

 

The OneUI 2.0 update will add a host of new features to the Galaxy A50. To start with, One UI 2.0 brings enhanced Dark Mode. The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls. The update will also add the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen in the camera app. Users will get to experience new navigation gestures. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A50 has received a price cut in India. Both the phones are available at new prices on Amazon and Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched at a price tag of Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and Rs 19,990 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. After an earlier price cut, the Galaxy A50 6GB variant and the 4GB RAM variant price was slashed to Rs 21,490 and Rs 18,490 respectively. Now again after a new price cut, the 6GB variant is now priced at Rs 17,999 while the 4GB variant is available for Rs 14,999.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It has a triple rear camera setup of 25MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets a new update in India

Samsung Galaxy A50 new update brings improved camera performance, December Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 price dropped in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi teases new smartphone launch with dual Cameras, 5000mAh battery on Feb 11

Moto G8 Power specs revealed via Amazon listing

Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples shared by Xiaomi president before launch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies