  • 12:44 Jan 08, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 price dropped in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 11:16 am

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 are available at new prices on Amazon and Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 have received a price cut in India. Both the phones are available at new prices on Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched at a price tag of Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and Rs 19,990 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. After an earlier price cut, the Galaxy A50 6GB variant and the 4GB RAM variant price was slashed to Rs 21,490 and Rs 18,490 respectively. Now again after a new price cut, the 6GB variant is now priced at Rs 17,999 while the 4GB variant is available for Rs 14,999.

Samsung launched Galaxy A70 in India last year for Rs 28,990 for a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. After the price cut, the smartphone is priced at Rs 22,990 on Flipkart, while Amazon is selling the phone at Rs 24,990.


The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It has a triple rear camera setup of 25MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. It features a 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. Both the variants of Galaxy A50 are expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. It runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with fast charging.

 

Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor.  The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back, which comes with a combination of  32-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy A70 is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery which it claims to last up to two days.

