Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications leak in full ahead of launch

Samsung is all set to unveil new A-series smartphones on March 17 and one of the devices under the series is supposed to be the Galaxy A33 5G. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the smartphone have now been leaked in detail, which suggest it will pack an Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood.

The report from Appuals not only reveals the specs of the Galaxy A33 5G but also reveals the press renders of the device. It confirms that the handset will come in White, Peach, Blue and Black. The report also says that the phone will be available in a single 6GB+128GB storage option, which will cost 379 EUR (approx Rs 31,800).

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The Galaxy A33 5G will sport a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with an Infinity-U teardrop notch. It should support FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a pixel density of 412 pixels. The screen will be protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

It will pack the unannounced Exynos 1280 SoC paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It will come preinstalled with the Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 skin on top. For security, you will get an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications leaked ahead of launch

Galaxy A33 5G will feature a quad-camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There should be a 13-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. The Galaxy A33 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery that will carry support for 25W fast charging.

Connectivity options will include dual SIM support with 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC. You will get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a USB-C port for charging. Lastly, it will come with support for IP67 rated water resistance.