Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications have now been leaked which suggest that the device will come with Exynos 1280 SoC.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs

Samsung is all set to unveil its A-series smartphones for 2022 on March 17 and one of the smartphones that is set to be unveiled at the event, the Galaxy A53 5G, has now been leaked ahead of the launch. The Galaxy A53 5G could be coming with Samsung’s own Exynos SoC.

As Yogesh Brar states on Twitter, the Galaxy A53 5G could sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that will support 120Hz of refresh rate. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, the device should pack an Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options. These could be coupled with 128GB and 256GB of in-built storage options.

On the back of the device, we may get a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies as per the leak.

The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery while there’s no mention of the charging speed. However, it does note that the device will not include a charger inside the box. The device will have IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Apart from the Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy A73 and the Galaxy A33. All three devices will be successors to last year’s Galaxy A32, A52 and the A72. The renders and pricing for the Galaxy A73 was leaked back in December of last year. The phone is tipped to be priced at Rs 32,999 in India, however, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as the information is months old now.

 

