Samsung Galaxy A32 4G announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung has unveiled its new 4G phone - Samsung Galaxy A32. The company announced Samsung Galaxy A32 5G last month in Germany.



The Samsung Galaxy A32 is priced at 19,990 rubles (Rs 19,575 approx.) for 4GB +64GB version and 21,990 rubels (Rs 21,535 approx.) for the 128GB version. The smartphone comes in Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications



Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52.



Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a micro SD card. There’s an in-display fingerprint reader.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 20-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.





Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm and weighs 184 grams.



The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G variant has a larger 6.5-inch LCD screen that supports HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The 5G version has a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has a front camera of 13-megapixel and it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

