Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch in India by 2nd week of Feb

Samsung is planning to launch to its latest mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, in India soon. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 by the second week of February.

The sources further revealed that smartphones will be priced under Rs 30,000 in the country. To recall, both the phones were launched in Vietnam last year. The company has opened the teaser page for its both smartphones.

The company has made live ‘Notify Me’ option on the company’s website for the upcoming A-series smartphones. One can register on ‘Notify Me’ to receive real-time updates on the devices on the Samsung India website. Interested customers can select the 'Notify Me' option on the e-commerce website to get all the notification about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powered by 2.2GHz Octa-core processor, the phone has 6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. It has L-shaped quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel as the primary sensor, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixels depth sensor and another 5-megapixels macro camera with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A51 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with the screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor paired with Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

