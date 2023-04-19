Samsung Galaxy A24: Renders, Specs, Price leaked

Samsung is about to expand its A-series of smartphone lineup soon, as it’s reportedly working on the Galaxy A24. The renders, specifications as well as the price of the smartphone have now been leaked, as per which the Samsung Galaxy A24 may get a 5000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A24: Rumoured Price

A new report by Winfuture.de (via SlashLeaks) shared the pricing, renders and specifications of the A24. The company will unveil the device in the Middle East first with a price tag of EUR 200 (approx Rs 18,000), according to the report.

Samsung Galaxy A24: Rumoured Design

The report then shared the renders of the Galaxy A24, suggesting it will carry a similar design language as its other A-series siblings. The camera lenses will sit separately at the back with a minimal overall approach towards the design. It will have a plastic frame with a notch housing the selfie camera and a thick chin at the front. The power button and volume rocker will reside on the right spine.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India: Price, features, Detailed FAQ

Samsung Galaxy A24: Rumoured Specifications

The A24 should sport a 6.5-inch HD+ SuperAMOLED display with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the handset is reported to employ an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It should run on Android 12-based OneUI Core 4.1 out of the box.

As per the report, the handset will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery as well.