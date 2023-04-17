Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India: Price, features, Detailed FAQ

Samsung has debuted its latest Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India as a budget offering from the brand. The device has already debuted in Ukraine a while back. It is powered by an in-house 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and gets a triple rear camera setup. Read on to know more details about the Galaxy M14 5G.

What is the price of Galaxy M14 5G in India? The Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

What variants is the device available in? It comes in two variants, including 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. The device can be availed in three colours such as Blue, Dark Blue and Silver.

When and where can I purchase the device? The Galaxy M14 5G goes on sale from April 21, 12pm IST and will be available for purchase via the official Samsung website, Amazon and select retail stores.

What is the display size of M14 5G? The M14 5G offers a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Which processor powers the device? The phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC. The storage on the device is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card

How many cameras are there on the Samsug smartphone? The Samaung device has a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an LED flash module next to the camera sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 13MP front camera.

Does the device support fast charging? Yes, the Samsung device does support 25W fast charging. It packs a 6000mAh battery under the hood. Also See: Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

What are the security and connectivity features available on the device? For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As for connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port as well.