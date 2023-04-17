Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched in India: Price, features, Detailed FAQ

Samsung has debuted its latest Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India as a budget offering from the brand. The device has already debuted in Ukraine a while back. It is powered by an in-house 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and gets a triple rear camera setup. Read on to know more details about the Galaxy M14 5G.
The Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model.
It comes in two variants, including 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. The device can be availed in three colours such as Blue, Dark Blue and Silver.
The Galaxy M14 5G goes on sale from April 21, 12pm IST and will be available for purchase via the official Samsung website, Amazon and select retail stores.
The M14 5G offers a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC. The storage on the device is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card
The Samaung device has a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an LED flash module next to the camera sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 13MP front camera.
Yes, the Samsung device does support 25W fast charging. It packs a 6000mAh battery under the hood.
For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As for connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port as well.
The M14 5G runs on OneUI 5.1 Core on Android 13 out of the box.