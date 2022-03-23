Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 tipped to launch in India soon

Samsung is reportedly working on to launch two new A-series smartphones in India. They will be Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13. This comes after company recently launched Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in India.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, Samsung will launch the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 smartphones in India. Further, the leak also reveals the specifications for both the smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications for India

As per the leak, the Galaxy A23’s Indian variant will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The phone will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 680 chipset. In addition, there will be a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A13 4G expected to launch soon in India, price and variants leaked

For optics, the phone will come with a quad camera set up at the rear. There will be a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 5-megapixel and a pair of 2-megapixel camera sensors. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8-megapixel front camera.

The device will come in variants such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Lastly, the device measures 165.3 x 76.9 x 8.4mm and weighs 194 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications for India

The Galaxy A13 will come in Black, White, Blue, and Peach colour options. It is said to be equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The phone will be powered by the Exynos 850 chipset. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The camera configuration is said to be same as Samsung Galaxy A23.

The phone will come in three storage variants. There will be 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The device will measure 165.1 x 76.1 x 8.8mm and weigh 195 grams.