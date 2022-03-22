Samsung Galaxy A13 4G expected to launch soon in India, price and variants leaked

Samsung launched the Galaxy A53 5G in India yesterday. Now the company is soon expected to launch Samsung Galaxy A13 4G in India as well.

Ahead of the official announcement, the Samsung Galaxy A13 RAM, storage option and pricing details have been leaked online. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is expected to launch in India in March.

As per the report of Pricebaba with tipster Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings), Samsung Galaxy A13 will come in three storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB.



Further for the price, the leaks reveals that the device will be priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM variants are said to be priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,499, respectively. In addition, it has also been revealed that the smartphone will be available for purchase from offline retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) display. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone houses an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset under the hood. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A13 features a quad rear camera setup, lead by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, followed by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 lenses.

There is an 8-megapixel front camera paired with f/2.2 lens. Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone gets a Samsung Knox security, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A53 5G will cost Rs 34,499 in India for the base 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is currently available for pre-orders via Samsung India website.