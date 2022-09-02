Samsung Galaxy A23 5G announced with Snapdragon 695, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Samsung has announced a new A-series 5G smartphone in the United States called Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. It is also a 5G variant of a 4G phone that was launched earlier this year.

The Galaxy A23 5G has been announced at $299.99 and is available for purchase in the US market. It comes in a single Black colour.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specs and features

The 5G model comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-V LCD display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate as well. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a quad rear camera setup. This comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. Additionally, for the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Further, the phone runs the Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 4.1 custom interface on top. Besides, the phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

For security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C. It measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm and weighs 197 grams.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 256GB storage variant is tipped to launch soon in India. This variant will be priced at Rs 38,999 at launch. However, Samsung will offer Rs 3,000 off as launch offers. This will effectively bring down the price to Rs 35,999.

Last month, Galaxy A53 5G smartphone received a price cut by up to Rs 3500. Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 31,499. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 32,999.