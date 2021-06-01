Samsung Galaxy A22 4G launch seems imminent as support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Samsung will soon be launching its next A series of smartphones called Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A22 4G. Now the 4G variant has surfaced on the Samsung Russia’s website.

The support page of the A22 does not mention any specs of the upcoming phone but it only mentions the SM-A22FN/DSN as its model number. The support page via. MySmartPrice hints that the phone is soon going to make its debut.

Advertisement

Earlier the device was certified by multiple organizations including FCC, NBTC, and Indonesia Telecom Certifications. Recently Samsung Galaxy A22 4G was also spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. It runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Galaxy A22 4G has scored 293 and 1247 points, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will reportedly come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A22 will come in four colour options – White, Black, Purple, and Green. The handset measures 8.5mm in thickness and 185 grams.